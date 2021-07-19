Lanes Closed on I-93 South in Medford After Truck Strikes Bridge: ‘Avoid This Area'

Commuters are being asked to avoid Interstate 93 southbound in Medford after an over height truck struck the Roosevelt Circle Overpass near Exit 24, forcing multiple travel lanes to close during the Monday evening commute.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation initially closed two lanes of travel but state police said the agency had requested a third lane be closed so the bridge can be inspected and any necessary steps implemented to stabilize the structure.
Traffic is also currently restricted from traveling over the bridge. Inspectors will determine if the overpass can reopen.
State police responded to I-93 south at Roosevelt Circle for a bridge strike shortly before 4 p.m. and asked people to avoid this area for the rest of Monday evening.
The truck -- with an "oversize load" banner and two orange flags -- was carrying a large piece of equipment, which had to be extricated from underneath the overpass.
According to the Medford Firefighters Local 1032, one person was taken to a local hospital. It's not immediately clear what injuries that person has, or if it is the truck driver.
MassDOT has encouraged drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to minimize delays, but anyone traveling through the area should expect delays. Commuters traveling in the area should also reduce their speed and use caution.
While drivers using I-93 north are also experiencing slowdowns, all northbound lanes are open for travel, MassDOT said.