Large box truck wedged under bridge on Soldiers Field Road

A big rig truck that was over-height hit a bridge on Friday morning along Soldiers Field Road in the Brighton neighborhood of Boston.

The "Storrowing" was at a bridge near the intersection with Western Avenue, just over the Charles River from Watertown.

Traffic Alert. #Boston’s Soldiers Field Rd. Eastbound. A truck is wedged under the Western Ave. bridge at Soldiers Field Rd. ⁦@MassStatePolice⁩ awaiting a heavy-duty wrecker. No injuries. 📸⁦@pictureboston⁩ pic.twitter.com/W4GWjyWpf6 — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) September 8, 2023

The truck was wedged under the overpass on the eastbound side of Soldiers Field.

Troopers on scene, bridge strike involving a traftor trailer, Soldier's Field Road East at Weston Ave. We have closed Soldier's Field Road at the North Beacon Circle. Heavy duty tow and MSP truck team responding. #matraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 8, 2023

Massachusetts State Police were on scene, and were waiting for equipment to get the truck out.