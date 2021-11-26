Local

Black Friday

Large Crowds Return for In-Store Black Friday Shopping

An estimated 2 million more people are expected to shop from now thru Cyber Monday.

By Mike Manzoni

NBC Universal, Inc.

Shoppers began trickling into stores early Friday morning to take advantage of Black Friday deals, after the COVID pandemic kept many in-store shoppers home last year.

This year, with vaccines now widely available for a majority of Americans, an estimated 2 million more people are expected to shop from now thru Cyber Monday. Still, holiday shopping is not back to pre-pandemic levels.

By 7a.m. on Friday, mall parking lots in shopping centers like Burlington and Wrentham were nearly full.

Many already started shopping well before Black Friday, partly over fears of supply chain shortages.

According to the National Retail Federation, the top three items this year are clothing, gift cards, and toys.

