Large Fire Breaks Out at Lawrence Condo Complex

Crews are fighting a large fire Thursday night in Lawrence, Massachusetts.
The 3-alarm blaze broke out at a condominium complex on Shawsheen Court, according to fire officials, who describe heavy fire conditions throughout the entire building.
The fire started around 8 p.m.
The Salvation Army of Massachusetts says its Emergency Disaster Services unit is responding from Lynn to help provide food, refreshments and care.
No further information was immediately available.