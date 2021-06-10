Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
lawrence

Large Fire Breaks Out at Lawrence Condo Complex

NBC10 Boston

Crews are fighting a large fire Thursday night in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

The 3-alarm blaze broke out at a condominium complex on Shawsheen Court, according to fire officials, who describe heavy fire conditions throughout the entire building.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The fire started around 8 p.m.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 44 mins ago

Legislators Return to Beacon Hill, and ‘It Feels So Good'

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

Their Junior Proms Canceled, These 2 Students Are Throwing Their Own

The Salvation Army of Massachusetts says its Emergency Disaster Services unit is responding from Lynn to help provide food, refreshments and care.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

lawrenceMassachusettsfire
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us