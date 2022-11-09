Large Fire on Broadway in Lowell, Smoke Seen Pouring From Building

Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon.
The fire was reported shortly before 3 p.m. at 700 Broadway St., which is the listed address for an auto body shop.
News reports showed heavy smoke billowing from the scene that could be seen from at least a quarter mile away.
UMass Lowell Transportation Services tweeted that delays should be expected throughout their system as a result of the fire as they navigate around road closures.
No further information was immediately available.