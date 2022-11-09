Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
lowell

Large Fire on Broadway in Lowell, Smoke Seen Pouring From Building

The fire was reported shortly before 3 p.m. in the 700 block of Broadway

By Marc Fortier

Firefighters battle a blaze in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.
NBC10 Boston

Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported shortly before 3 p.m. at 700 Broadway St., which is the listed address for an auto body shop.

News reports showed heavy smoke billowing from the scene that could be seen from at least a quarter mile away.

Firefighters battle a blaze in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.
NBC10 Boston
Firefighters battle a blaze in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

UMass Lowell Transportation Services tweeted that delays should be expected throughout their system as a result of the fire as they navigate around road closures.

No further information was immediately available.

More Massachusetts stories

Boston Bruins 2 hours ago

Victim Speaks After Bruins' Botched Signing of His High School Bully: ‘I Can't Take More'

dorchester 2 hours ago

Man Killed in Daylight Shooting in Dorchester

This article tagged under:

lowellMassachusetts
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us