Large Fire on Broadway in Lowell, Smoke Seen Pouring From Building

Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported shortly before 3 p.m. at 700 Broadway St., which is the listed address for an auto body shop.

News reports showed heavy smoke billowing from the scene that could be seen from at least a quarter mile away.

UMass Lowell Transportation Services tweeted that delays should be expected throughout their system as a result of the fire as they navigate around road closures.

Due to a large structure fire on Broadway St, please expect delays throughout our system as we navigate around road closures. Thank you for your patience — UMass Lowell Transportation Services (@UMLTranspo) November 9, 2022

No further information was immediately available.