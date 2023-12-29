Large police presence in Fairhaven

There is a massive police presence in Fairhaven, Massachusetts, Friday night.

Vehicles from multiple departments could be seen on Sconticut Neck Road Friday evening.

Massachusetts State Police confirmed they were assisting in Fairhaven but provided no additional details.

This is a breaking story. NBC10 Boston will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.