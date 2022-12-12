Local

MEDFORD

Large Police Presence Investigating in Medford Neighborhood

A neighbor told NBC10 Boston he heard screaming before seeing police racing to Doane Road in Medford, Massachusetts

By Diane Cho

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police were taking part in an investigation Monday night at a home on Doane Road in Medford, Massachusetts.

Authorities did not immediately give any word about the nature of their investigation.

Evidence markers could be seen in the road, and a neighbor reported hearing screaming before seeing police racing to the scene.

No further information was available Monday night.

