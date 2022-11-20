Latest Details: Students Grieve Loss After Fatal Brandeis University Bus Crash in Waltham

An investigation is underway after a bus carrying Brandeis University students crashed into a tree late Saturday night, less than a mile from the college's campus in Waltham, Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 27 others.

The shuttle bus contracted by Brandeis was returning to campus from a hockey game at Northeastern University when it crashed into a tree on South Street shortly after 10:30 p.m.

In a statement released Sunday morning, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office stated 27 students were on the bus, and that one student had been pronounced dead at the scene.

Read the full statement from the Middlesex District Attorney's Office here

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A spokesperson for Brandeis University released a statement several hours after the crash saying school officials had been informed that the remaining 26 students and the bus driver were taken to area hospitals. There was no immediate update on the extent of the injuries. Without elaborating, the DA's office said they sustained injuries of "varying degrees."

Officials have not released the identities of anyone on the bus or any details about the bus driver. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.

Crews worked overnight to clean the debris, and were seen towing away the mangled bus early Sunday morning.

Here’s footage from when we first arrived on scene: pic.twitter.com/OMVXjzIoHO — Mary Markos (@maryathanasia) November 20, 2022

Brandeis Community Grieves Loss of Student

Students, faculty and staff have been notified about what happened. Julie Jette, Brandeis University's assistant vice president of communications, noted that the university is providing counseling and support and will continue to do so in the coming days.

"The counseling center at Brandeis is a highly valued institution," Brandeis University senior Draken Garfinkel told NBC10 Boston. "I just hope that a lot of people feeling grief know who they can turn to rather than internalizing things and dealing with their pain in less than optimal ways."

Garfinkel says he takes the shuttle regularly but is shaken by the incident.

"On the weekends, this is a far more convenient option, just now I think I'll be much more hesitant to take the shuttle," he said.

PHOTOS: Massive Response to Fatal Bus Crash in Waltham

What Happened: Timeline of Events

When an NBC10 Boston crew first arrived to the scene Saturday night, Weston Fire Chief Justin Woodside said that at least a dozen people were injured when the large bus carrying an unknown number of passengers crashed. Woodside also initially reported that the bus had rolled over multiple times, however officials said Sunday morning that the preliminary investigation suggests the bus struck a tree.

Video from the scene showed a badly damaged bus next to a pole in a residential area, with debris littering the roadway and multiple first responders and firefighters from Waltham, Weston and Newton working the scene. It appears the front end of the bus, which looked to have the most extensive damage, collided with a tree.

The bus came to a rest right near the sign for the Watermill Center, a six-story office building on South Street.

Several passengers were seen being wheeled away on stretchers, and crowds of people had gathered just outside the yellow police tape that was blocking off the active scene.

What Witnesses Saw

"I was inside and I heard a big crash and bang, and at first I wasn't alarmed because there's big trucks that go over a lot but then I heard glass breaking and so I came out and I saw all the trucks... people on the side of the road that were obviously very hurt," said Meghan Jacobs, who just moved into the house across the street two weeks ago.

"There was lots of blood and people were obviously very hurt," she added. "It's very shocking, very shocking...it wasn't expected obviously. It's horrible, and I'm just praying for everybody."

Jacobs said it looked like a bunch of college kids were on the bus. Brandeis University is located in Waltham, only about a half mile from where the bus crashed.

"It's pretty horrifying, I feel terrible," she added.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to contact the Waltham Police Department at 781-314-3600.

The bus belongs to Joseph's Transportation, out of Medford, Massachusetts. NBC10 Boston has reached out to the transportation company for comment but has not heard back.