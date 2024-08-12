Deadly shooting under investigation in Lawrence

A fatal shooting is being investigated in Lawrence, Massachusetts, early Monday morning, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said.

The shooting occurred at about 1 a.m. on Bennington Street, according to the Lawrence Fire Department, who said four people were taken to the hospital.

It's unclear if any arrests were made.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.