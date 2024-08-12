Deadly shooting under investigation in Lawrence

A fatal shooting is being investigated in Lawrence, Massachusetts, early Monday morning, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said.
The shooting occurred at about 1 a.m. on Bennington Street, according to the Lawrence Fire Department, who said four people were taken to the hospital.
STAY IN THE KNOW
|
Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
|
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
It's unclear if any arrests were made.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.