Lawrence High School Teachers, Staff Stage Walk-in Protest Monday

Teachers and community members will stage a "walk-in" protest at Lawrence High School Monday, citing a "rising tide of student-on-student violence."

Organized by the Lawrence Teachers Union, the protesters plan to walk inside the school right before the morning bell Monday, with Lawrence Mayor Kendrys Vasquez among them. The display is in response to a series of brawls that have broken out among students in recent weeks.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“The school department has failed to respond to the social and emotional needs of traumatized students,” said Kimberly Barry, president of the Lawrence Teachers Union. “We can’t just ignore the problems students bring to school with them and jump right back to testing them without any effort to rebuild a school community. They’re kids and we need to invest in staff and services that make them feel valued.”

Five students were arrested last week alone for getting into fights and school staff members have been injured trying to break them up. Violent videos of the fights have been circulating on social media, prompting parents and teachers to rally for change at Lawrence High School Friday night.

Parents and teachers will demand change at Lawrence High School Friday night after a series of brawls broke out among students in recent weeks.

The Lawrence Public School district is currently in receivership after state education officials intervened about a decade ago. The state has been in control since, listing the schools as “requiring assistance or intervention.”

Some educators say that needs to change and claim that the state hasn’t done enough to help them. Faculty at the school have blamed the students' behavior in part on understaffing.

“I think it’s symptoms of a problem where, if you’re a student that needs help and there’s no one there to help you, then you look for other outlets, unfortunately," Lawrence High School teacher Heather Levine.

Elected officials in Lawrence have called an emergency meeting for Monday evening to address the recent spate of violence. Officials want state Education Commissioner Jeff Riley to join them.

Vasquez, who also chairs the Lawrence School Committee, called Thursday for the committee and the Lawrence City Council to sit jointly for the meeting, and asked that Riley, or his designee, as well as Lawrence Superintendent Cynthia Paris, be in attendance.

Vasquez said that, "while the District and DESE have scarcely participated in the City's public forums, School Committee or Council meetings, when asked to appear," he hopes that "in this opportunity they will participate and at the very least acknowledge the concerns of community members."

School leaders are taking steps to address increased incidences of violence at Lawrence High School

Vasquez assigned additional police resources to the high school earlier last week. Two more school resource officers were assigned to Lawrence High, for a total of four. Two additional community police officers were also assigned to the school.

School officials said the increased police presence at the school will continue “indefinitely” to help curb the rise in fights. Officials have also begun to stagger dismissal times in an effort to limit large groups in the building.

Some leaders proposed restricting students from using social media while at school, which they say is being used to fuel the fights. The superintendent vowed to consider all proposals to address student behavior last week.