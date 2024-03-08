Lawrence man arrested for driving 128 mph on I-93 in NH

A Massachusetts man was arrested Friday morning for driving 128 mph on Interstate 93 in Salem, New Hampshire.

New Hampshire State Police said they were using their aircraft to conduct traffic enforcement on I-93 in Salem in response to a recent increase in speeding and hazardous driving in the area. During their operation, they stopped 56 vehicles, including 21 for driving over 90 mph and seven for going over 100 mph, along with other violations.

Around 8:13 a.m., state police said a trooper monitoring northbound traffic by aircraft saw a vehicle driving at an extremely high rate of speed as it passed other traffic in the area. The trooper clocked the vehicle going 128 mph and radioed down to troopers on the ground, who stopped the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Reginald Carter, 48, of Lawrence, was arrested and charged with reckless driving. He is scheduled to appear in Salem District Court on April 18.

No further details were released.