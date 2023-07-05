Local

Lawrence Mayor announces early retirement of the city's police chief

The early retirement was effective June 30, 2023.

By Aixa Sepulveda

The Lawrence Police Department's headquarters
Lawrence Mayor Brian DePeña announced the early retirement of Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque on Tuesday.

"Mayor DePeña would like to thank Chief Vasque for his years of service and dedication to our community and wishes him a prosperous and healthy retirement." the office of the Mayor wrote in a FB post.

Previously, the police chief had been placed on leave from his position by the city's mayor, officials confirmed earlier this year.

Captain Michael McCarthy has been appointed as deputy chief during the investigation.

Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra obtained a letter sent to Vasque in January, that stated the suspension was related to an internal investigation into allegations against him and his alleged actions in response to that investigation. The letter indicates that the no confidence vote raised concerns about his leadership.

The suspension, according to the letter, came after a complaint was filed claiming that Vasque spoke to a witness involved in that investigation after being explicitly told not to do so by the mayor's office.

An internal investigation into the allegations made in the complaint is now underway.

