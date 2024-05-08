FBI searches Stoneham home of man previously convicted of child pornography charge

The Federal Bureau of Investigation searched a home in Stoneham, Massachusetts, registered to a man who was previously convicted of distributing child pornography.

Neighbors on Hancock Street took photos Wednesday of law enforcement at the home of James McCarty.

In March, McCarty was caught trying to enter the South Elementary School campus armed with two knives. Authorities have not said whether the search Wednesday was related to that incident.

Investigators said McCarty was believed to have been having a mental health crisis at the time of the incident in March. He was never in contact with any kids.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Parents criticized the district for not notifying them about the incident until days later, with some calling for the resignation of Superintendent David Ljungberg.

This is after concerns about how he handled an incident at South Elementary School last month. Follow NBC10 Boston on... Instagram: instagram.com/nbc10boston TikTok: tiktok.com/@nbc10boston Facebook: facebook.com/NBC10Boston X: twitter.com/NBC10Boston

The school committee apologized to parents for "distress" caused by the incident, and Ljungberg did not resign.

McCarty was previously registered as a level one sex offender for dissemination of child pornography after a conviction in 2013. He is no longer required to register. He was investigated by the FBI Boston Joint Terrorism Task Force, NBC10 Boston learned after the incident at the school.