Lawrence

Lawrence police seek missing 37-year-old woman

Carol Flaz, 37, was last seen Saturday in the area of 590 Broadway Street in Lawrence

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Police in Lawrence, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help locating a missing woman.

Carol Flaz, 37, was last seen Saturday in the area of 590 Broadway Street in Lawrence, according to police and a missing person poster shared on social media.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Lawrence Police Department at 978-794-5900.

Further details were not immediately shared.

