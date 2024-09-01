Lawrence police seek missing 37-year-old woman

Police in Lawrence, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help locating a missing woman.

Carol Flaz, 37, was last seen Saturday in the area of 590 Broadway Street in Lawrence, according to police and a missing person poster shared on social media.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Lawrence Police Department at 978-794-5900.

Further details were not immediately shared.