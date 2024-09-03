Missing Lawrence woman found dead; suspect in custody

A missing woman from Lawrence, Massachusetts, has been found dead, authorities said Tuesday.

Police have been searching for Carol Flaz-Burgos, 37, who had last been seen near an apartment complex on Broadway north of the Spicket River Saturday.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said Tuesday evening that Flaz-Burgos' body had been found in the Kenoza Lake conservation area in Haverhill. A Massachusetts State Police K-9 unit helped lead investigators to her remains.

Tucker said 35-year-old Cristian Montero of Lawrence had been arrested. He will be arraigned Wednesday in Lawrence District Court.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

"It is not a murder charge yet," Tucker said. "He is in custody on a charge of witness intimidation with a charge of misleading an investigation. We expect over the next couple of days, when the medical examiner's office completes their autopsy, that those charges will be upgraded to murder."

Lawrence Mayor Brian De Peña told Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra earlier Tuesday that a person of interest was in custody in the case.

Police in Haverhill said the incident is not believed to be random and people in the conservation area were not in danger.

Images shared with NBC10 Boston and Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra Tuesday showed officers apparently collecting evidence in Lawrence. It wasn't immediately clear what kind of evidence was being collected.