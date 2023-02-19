Legendary Boston News Reporter Bill Shields Dies at Age 70

Popular, longtime Boston news reporter Bill Shields has died following a courageous battle with cancer, WBZ-TV announced.

He died Friday night in hospice care in his Marshfield home, the Boston Globe reported. He was 70.

Shields was a trusted reporter, covering the biggest stories in our region for more than 41 years before he retired in September 2021. His WBZ colleagues remembered him on Saturday as a legend -- saying he was simply the best. And in true New England style, Shields was known for being at his best when the weather was at its worst. He was also known for his laugh.

The loss of Shields was felt around Boston on Saturday, where he was a steadfast presence on television screens for decades. NBC10 Boston extends its deepest condolences to Shields' loved ones.

"What a great reporter and even better human!!!" Susan Tran wrote on Twitter. "He shared some tricks of the trade with younger reporters including where we can always warm up our food while working in the field."

"Your fans will miss you [Shields]. And so will I," Abbey Niezgoda tweeted. "Rest in peace to one of the nicest journalists and human beings this market has ever seen."

"Bill was an absolute joy to see at work and its heartbreaking he didn’t get more time to spread that joy," Abbey Niezgoda said in a tweet. "My thoughts are with his family."

Rest in Peace.



Shields' death also drew reaction from several state and local agencies, including Massachusetts State Police, MBTA Transit Police and a Boston Firefighters Union.

State police shared on Twitter, "We were honored to get to know Bill Shields at numerous incident scenes over the decades. A true gentleman and class act, and a great reporter to boot."

Transit police called Shields a true professional and said they would miss seeing his smile.

Shields fought cancer more than once, revealing last November at an Upstage Lung Cancer event, where he received the Fan Award, that he had a different kind of cancer and it's a "longer haul."

Shields leaves behind his wife, Katherine, and their three sons, Raphael, Justin and Tyler.

His family issued a statement Saturday, shared by WBZ, that reads, "We are heartbroken to lose our beloved and best father, brother and husband. He fought so courageously and without complaint until the end; he went out as soon as life was no longer going to be fun. He loved his friends and family and WBZ family beyond measure."

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. March 11 in North River Church in Pembroke, the Boston Globe reports.