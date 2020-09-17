Licensing Board to Hold Another Emergency Hearing on North End Dining Complaints

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A few months ago, an emergency licensing board hearing took place regarding complaints about North End restaurants that were centered around such pandemic-related issues as social distancing, and now another hearing is going to be taking place for the neighborhood dining spots once again.

According to a source, the Boston Licensing Board is holding a virtual hearing Thursday, with the city's website showing that -- as was the case in June -- the board will be looking into "numerous" complaints received by them as well as the Inspectional Services Department including social distancing and mandatory operational requirements, while mentioning the failure to adhere to the terms and conditions of approved temporary extensions onto outdoor space, failure to adhere to federal laws, codes, and ordinances regarding tobacco use and the presence of animals in food service establishments including outdoor patios.

Once again, any North End licensee that fails to attend the emergency hearing could immediately lose any temporary extension of its outdoor dining area along with the potential of additional disciplinary action regarding its license.

Similar meetings took place last month that looked into complaints about beer gardens and large outdoor spaces in Boston along with restaurants in Allston/Brighton and the Seaport District.

This story was first mentioned on the NorthEndWasterfront.com site

Boston Licensing Board to Hold Emergency Hearing for North End Restaurants to Address Numerous Complaints

by Marc Hurwitz

Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)