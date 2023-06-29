Lifeguard shortage threatens summer fun in Worcester

The rain isn’t the only thing dampening our spirits so far this summer. A lifeguard shortage in Worcester is forcing the city to take some drastic measures.

This summer Shore Park Beach is the only beach that will be fully staffed in Worcester, thanks to a partnership with the YMCA.

Meanwhile, three other beaches in the city don’t have that same luck. The beaches at Bell and Coes Ponds will have no lifeguard on duty, while Indian Lake Beach will remain closed for a second year in a row.

"There are a lot of my community members that don't have the privilege to go to Florida, to go to DR, to go to Aruba...to go on all of these vacations."

Mari Gonzalez, the executive director of El Buen Samaritano, or Good Samaritan in English, knows first hand the importance of having access to these beaches. She says this shortage not only impacts the public health of residents but also, low-income families.

She also worries about her children's safety.

“You know me personally, I don't know how to swim and I'm sharing this because I have a 9-year-old, I am a foster mother and I want to take my kids to the lake and the pool.

Assistant Commissioner for Parks and Recreation Robert Antonelli, Jr. says they're seeing fewer people who are willing to or able to pass the swim and lifeguarding classes.

On average Worcester has around 20 to 30 lifeguards, but currently, they have around 10.

Antonelli says they started their recruitment process in January and even incentivized people with paid certifications and bonuses.

“We went to every high school in Worcester for their career days," he said. "We attempted to reach out to the colleges as well to see what we could get there. We tried to work with and get information to swim teams”

One Worcester student says this shortage only adds more pressure on her and her family.

“We’re looking out for our brothers, looking out for the little kids but in case of emergency, I think we need lifeguards… well I don’t think. We need them! In case of emergency. They are well trained for that.”

The city will have police officers at the unstaffed beaches for added safety, emphasizing to parents and guardians to always keep an eye out for loved ones at any body of water.