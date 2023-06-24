Lawsuit claims Worcester crisis pregnancy center misdiagnosed woman's entopic pregnancy

A class action lawsuit has been filed against Clearway Clinic, a crisis pregnancy center in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Its website says it's a medical clinic for pregnant women, but a client who visited the center in the fall says she was misdiagnosed and the clinic failed to adhere to accepted standards of medical care.

"She went to Clearway because she found them on Google," said attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan. "She was looking for a place where she could get an ultrasound to confirm that she had a healthy, viable pregnancy."

The lawsuit alleges that the pregnant woman was told the pregnancy was fine.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

But weeks later, her life was in jeopardy.

"She had a sharp, shooting pain, was rushed to the hospital, had to have emergency surgery because it turned out that she had an ectopic pregnancy," said Liss-Riordan. "And Clearway had missed that."

Clearway has not responded to a request for comment, but the Catholic Action League told NBC10 Boston, "Faith based crisis pregnancy centers have been operating in Massachusetts, without incident, since the early 1970's. They offer women in troubled pregnancies compassionate alternatives to abortion."

Recently, pregnancy centers like Clearway have come under fire.

"While crisis pregnancy centers claim to offer reproductive healthcare services, their goal is to prevent people from accessing abortion and contraception," Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement last year.

The clinic was vandalized last year, allegedly by an extreme abortion rights group.

"These centers should not be deceiving women into thinking that they're regular medical centers where they can receive standard care," said Liss-Riordan. "They're there for a reason, which is to push a certain philosophy."