Lil Wayne Is Coming to Boston on His 2023 Tour

Rap legend Lil Wayne is coming to Boston this spring, as he embanks on a North American tour that kicks off in Minneapolis in April.
Lil Wayne, who has won five Grammy awards, will play the House of Blues in Boston on Thursday, April 13. His Welcome To That Carter Tour will stop in 28 cities.
Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. on the rapper's website.
Here's a complete list of tour dates:
- April 4 — Minneapolis, MN — The Fillmore Minneapolis
- April 6 — Fargo, ND — Scheels Arena*
- April 7 — Omaha, NE — Baxter Arena*
- April 8 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee
- April 9 — Chicago, IL — Radius
- April 11 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore Detroit
- April 12 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY
- April 13 — Boston, MA — House of Blues
- April 16 — New York, NY — Apollo Theater
- April 17 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia
- April 18 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring
- April 20 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte
- April 21 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz
- April 22 — Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle
- April 24 — Birmingham, AL — Iron City
- April 26 — St. Louis, MO — The Factory
- April 27 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works
- April 28 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues
- April 30 — Lexington, KY — Rupp Arena*
- May 2 — Houston, TX — House of Blues
- May 3 — Dallas, TX — House of Blues
- May 4 — Austin, TX — Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
- May 6 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex
- May 7 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium
- May 9 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren
- May 10 — San Diego, CA — SOMA
- May 12 — San Francisco, CA — The Masonic
- May 13 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern
There have been a number of tour announcements this week that include stops in Massachusetts, including Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour, which is coming to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro in August.
Fallout Boy will play Fenway Park on Aug. 2 on the group's So Much For (Tour) Dust summer tour. Presale begins on Thursday at 10 a.m.
Tori Amos is scheduled to play the Leader Bank Pavilion in the Seaport District on July 1 as part of her newly announced Ocean to Ocean Tour.