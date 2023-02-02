Lil Wayne Is Coming to Boston on His 2023 Tour

Rap legend Lil Wayne is coming to Boston this spring, as he embanks on a North American tour that kicks off in Minneapolis in April.

Lil Wayne, who has won five Grammy awards, will play the House of Blues in Boston on Thursday, April 13. His Welcome To That Carter Tour will stop in 28 cities.

Lana Condor and Jimmy Fallon team up against Claire Danes and Lil Wayne in a virtual reality version of Pictionary.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. on the rapper's website.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Here's a complete list of tour dates:

April 4 — Minneapolis, MN — The Fillmore Minneapolis

April 6 — Fargo, ND — Scheels Arena*

April 7 — Omaha, NE — Baxter Arena*

April 8 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee

April 9 — Chicago, IL — Radius

April 11 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore Detroit

April 12 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY

April 13 — Boston, MA — House of Blues

April 16 — New York, NY — Apollo Theater

April 17 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia

April 18 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring

April 20 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte

April 21 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz

April 22 — Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle

April 24 — Birmingham, AL — Iron City

April 26 — St. Louis, MO — The Factory

April 27 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works

April 28 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues

April 30 — Lexington, KY — Rupp Arena*

May 2 — Houston, TX — House of Blues

May 3 — Dallas, TX — House of Blues

May 4 — Austin, TX — Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

May 6 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

May 7 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

May 9 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren

May 10 — San Diego, CA — SOMA

May 12 — San Francisco, CA — The Masonic

May 13 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern

There have been a number of tour announcements this week that include stops in Massachusetts, including Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour, which is coming to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro in August.

Fallout Boy will play Fenway Park on Aug. 2 on the group's So Much For (Tour) Dust summer tour. Presale begins on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Tori Amos is scheduled to play the Leader Bank Pavilion in the Seaport District on July 1 as part of her newly announced Ocean to Ocean Tour.