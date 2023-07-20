Local

Liquor license hearing for North End restaurant run by man wanted for shooting

The Boston Licensing Board will hold an emergency hearing Thursday on whether to revoke the liquor license of Monica's Trattoria.

The meeting comes as the North End restaurant's manager, Patrick Mendoza, is wanted for attempted murder. He is believed to be the gunman riding a bicycle who shot at a man outside Modern Pastry last week. No one has seen Mendoza since the shooting.

Boston police said surveillance video shows the moment Mendoza opened fire outside of Modern Pastry last week. The intended target was not hurt, but according to the police report, Mendoza was aiming at another North End resident and the two have a history.

Joanna Abbondanza knows both of them and told NBC10 Boston this week that she is well aware of the ongoing feud. 

“They were both instigating each other for many years. We’re talking 20 years. When is something going to be let go,” Abbondanza said. 

According to court documents obtained by NBC1 0 Boston, Patrick Mendoza was found guilty of assault and battery for attacking the same man with a glass bottle back in 2019. The incident report said the fight started as a traffic dispute between the victim and Mendoza’s brother, Frank Mendoza. Patrick Mendoza’s probation in that case was set to end the day before the latest shooting.

The victim was also charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, after he was accused of flashing a firearm at Frank Mendoza. That case was later dropped. 

“I just think the emotions got so high that it got to this point,” Abbondanza said. 

