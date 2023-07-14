Local

Boston police search for man wanted in North End shooting

A bullet hole was left in the window of Modern Pastry in Boston's North End Wednesday night; Friday, police said Patrick Mendoza was wanted on charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

By Staff Reports

Boston Police

Police in Boston say they are looking for a man wanted in a shooting at Modern Pastry in the North End.

The Boston Police Department is asking for the public to help find 54-year-old Patrick Mendoza of Boston.

Shots were fired Wednesday night, leaving a bullet hole in a window of Modern Pastry.

The gunfire broke out on a busy Hanover Street, a popular spot for diners and tourists.
Police said at the time that no injuries had been reported, but Friday, they said Mendoza was wanted on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery.

Authorities did not give any more information Friday about whether anyone was hurt in the incident.

Mendoza is considered armed and dangerous, police said. Anyone who comes into contact with him is advised to call 911 immediately.

Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.

