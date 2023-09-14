Logan-bound plane abandons landing to avoid other plane on runway

A plane set to land at Boston's Logan Airport on Monday had to perform a "go-around" maneuver because of another plane still on the runway, sparking an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration, the agency confirmed to NBC10 Boston.

An air traffic controller told the pilot of United Flight 2267 to make the maneuver at around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, the FAA said.

A go-around is described as a safe procedure that involves abandoning an imminent or in-progress landing to avoid a dangerous situation. It can seem like an emergency move to a passenger, but is routine to pilots and air traffic controllers.