Londondery, NH cheerleading program suspended following bullying allegations

The Londonderry, New Hampshire, High School cheerleading squad has been suspended by the school board amid allegations of "a toxic and pervasive culture of bullying, harassment, and discrimination."

In a letter to parents, Londonderry School Superintendent Daniel Black said the school board voted unanimously on Thursday to suspend the cheerleading program, "effective immediately," with the full support of the administration. The suspension will remain in effect until at least Sept. 25, at which point the board will reevaluate the program's standing for the rest of the season.

You can read the superintendent's full letter below:

Black said the allegations encompass "the entire cheerlearing program," including coaches, student athletes and parents.

"Participation in extracurricular activities is a privilege, and we hold student-athletes in Londonderry to high standards," he said in his letter. "The District attempts to offer as many extra-curriculars as it can to satisfy the various needs and interests of a diverse student population. However, fundamentally, extra-curricular activities are an extension of a rigorous program of academic instruction in Londonderry, and the educational component of these extra-curriculars cannot be put aside. When we receive allegations that a program’s overall culture is perpetuating mistreatment of students, we must act swiftly."

Black said the school board is in the process of hiring an independent investigator to look into the allegations further. The cheerleading coaching staff has been placed on paid administrative leave until the conclusion of that investigation.

The superintendent said there has been "no finding of any wrongdoing" in the cheerleading program. If the investigation concludes that misconduct has occurred, he said the administration will address it through its regular disciplinary channels. He urged members of the school community not to participate in "gossip, rumors or speculation" while the investigation is ongoing.

"Every administrator and School Board member in Londonderry has the shared goal of helping students succeed in a caring, supportive learning environment. Where the integrity of that environment has been compromised, it is incumbent upon all of us to determine what went wrong and how we fix it," Black wrote. "We look forward to resolving this matter as quickly as possible and we thank you all for your commitment to making LHS a safe and respectful environment for all students."