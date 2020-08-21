COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL

Lori Loughlin, Husband to Be Sentenced Friday

Giannulli is scheduled to be sentenced at 11 a.m., Loughlin at 2:30 p.m.

By Jake Levin

"Full House" star Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, will be sentenced Friday at the federal courthouse in Boston for their roles in the national college admissions scandal.

The pair, which plead guilty in May, will appear before a judge remotely from their California home. Giannulli is scheduled to be sentenced at 11 a.m. EST, while Loughlin will be sentenced at 2:30 p.m.

Under terms of the plea deal, Giannulli would serve five months in prison and Loughlin two months for admitting they passed their daughters off as fake rowing recruits at the University of Southern California, paying $500,000 to get them into the school.

It's up to the judge to accept their deal. Both Giannulli and Loughlin will have a chance to address the judge remotely.

"I think it’s a very good deal and if they had been offered this deal at the outset, we might not have spent many many months getting to this point," NBC10 Boston Legal Analyst Michael Coyne said.

Giannulli, a fashion designer, and Loughlin are among the more high-profile figures to be charged in the case. "Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman served 11 days in prison in the fall of 2019 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

