Lowell Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charge

A Lowell, Massachusetts man was arrested Thursday after allegedly receiving child pornography over Snapchat.

Authorities say 23-year-old Chayanne Nieves threatened and extorted an 11-year-old from Vermont to send him nude photographs of herself. The incidents allegedly occurred for around a week in November into December 2020.

Authorities searched Nieves’s home on Thursday, where he confirmed that the Snapchat account used to communicate with the child was his.

Nieves is already registered as a Level 3 sex offender.

Nieves' probable cause and detention hearing is scheduled for August 24. Given his prior criminal history, Nieves could face at least 15 years and up to 40 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.