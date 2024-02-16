Firefighters pull woman to safety during ‘extreme fire conditions' at Lowell home

A woman was airlifted to the hospital after firefighters rescued her from "extreme fire conditions" at a home in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Friday.

Lowell Fire Deputy Chief Bob Destrempe said crews were called to the home on Temple Street just after noon and saw flames blowing out of the windows on the front porch as they arrived. As they were setting up a resident told them their mother was still inside the home.

"Firefighters brought her down, they found her in the back I think it was the kitchen area," Destrempe explained. "They were able to get in there under extreme fire conditions. I can’t say enough how good a job these companies did."

The woman was conscious when she was pulled out but was then airlifted to the hospital for treatment.

One firefighter was also taken to the local hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately clear.

Destrempe said the rest of the occupants were able to get out of the home, and firefighters did rescue a cat from the blaze.

There is significant damage to the building and one family has been displaced. The cause is under investigation.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.