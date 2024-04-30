Lynn father arrested after fentanyl sickens 7-year-old

A father in Lynn, Massachusetts, is facing charges after his 7-year-old ingested fentanyl.

Sources tell The NBC10 Boston Investigators that the child went into cardiac arrest and is currently in rehab.

Court documents identify the father as 33-year-old Kelvin Lazala. He is facing several charges, including assault and battery on a child with substantial injury, drug trafficking and possession of a large-capacity firearm.

The incident occurred on Feb. 29, but Lazala wasn't arrested until April 10, according to the documents.

Sources say Lazala was trying to flee the country before he was detained.

NBC10 Boston reached out to Lazala's defense lawyer, but he said he had no comment on this matter.

"The Department of Children and Families received a report and investigated," a DCF spokesperson wrote in a statement to NBC10 Boston.

Lazala will be back in Lynn District Court in May.

