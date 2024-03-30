Maine man charged with murder in connection to missing person

A 30-year-old Maine man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a missing person's case.

The Maine Department of Public Safety says Joseph Chute, of Leeds, was taken into custody Friday evening following a nearly year-long investigation into the disappearance of 34-year-old Alex Jackson, of Windham.

The Windham Police Department first started investigating when they received a missing person report on Sunday, May 14, 2023. Jackson's family said at the time they hadn't heard from him since Friday, May 12, which they said was abnormal behavior for him.

Investigators spent the next 10 months developing leads and obtained an arrest warrant for Chute on Friday, March 29, 2024. He was apprehended later that evening without incident and taken to the Androscoggin County Jail where he is being held without bail.

Jackson's body has not been recovered, officials said, and no further information has been released about what led them to charge Chute with murder, or why they believe Jackson is dead.

Chute is expected to make an initial court appearance in Androscoggin County Superior Court on Monday, at which time further details should be revealed. It was not immediately known Saturday if Chute had obtained an attorney who could speak to the murder charge he's facing.