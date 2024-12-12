NH man killed in crash on Piscataqua River Bridge

Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Thursday morning on the Piscataqua River Bridge that carries Interstate 95 from New Hampshire to Maine.

Maine State Police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash on the southbound side of the Maine Turnpike on the high-rise bridge at 1:14 a.m.

Their initial investigation indicates that traffic had stopped on the Maine-New Hampshire border due to a crash on the New Hampshire side of the bridge. A box truck was stopped in traffic on the Maine side of the bridge when a Toyota Camry driven by 41-year-old Jacob Wolterbeek, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, crashed into the rear of the box truck.

Wolterbeek was pronounced dead at the scene.

Southbound lanes of I-95 were shut down for several hours but have since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation by Maine State Police.