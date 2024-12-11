Maine

Tractor-trailer loaded with oranges rolls over on Maine Turnpike

The truck won't be removed until Thursday due to the freezing rain

By Marc Fortier

Maine State Police

A tractor-trailer loaded with oranges rolled over on the Maine Turnpike early Wednesday morning.

Maine State Police said they responded to a crash on Interstate 95 north in New Gloucester around 3:30 a.m. Reports said that a tractor-trailer had left the highway and partially rolled over.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the truck lost control and struck the median guardrail before being redirected back off the road. The cab of the truck remained upright, but the trailer rolled onto its side.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

The truck was fully loaded with oranges, and the state Department of Agriculture was contacted.

The truck, which is owned by DW Carrier Inc., of Fresno, California, sustained major damage in the crash, according to police. Due to Wednesday's freezing rain and the effort involved to unload and remove the truck, police have decided to remove the tractor-trailer at 9 a.m. Thursday, after the storm has moved out. The truck and trailer are off the road, and marker barrels have been set up indicating that it is there.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by state police.

More Maine stories

Weather 2 hours ago

Developing bomb cyclone, atmospheric river bring chaotic winter weather to East Coast

Maine Dec 10

LL Bean announces new round of layoffs, 50-75 jobs to be cut

This article tagged under:

Maine
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us