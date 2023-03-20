Mainely Burgers in Cambridge's Central Square Has Closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A pair of burger spots with roots up north is now down to just one location.

According to a source, Mainely Burgers in the Central Square section of Cambridge is no longer in business, with a Cambridge Day article stating that the last day in operation for the Massachusetts Avenue place was Friday. A Facebook post from the business says the following about the closure:

After six incredible years in Cambridge's Central Square we have made the difficult decision to close our restaurant. Our Boston Landing (Brighton) store will continue to remain open. To Cambridge, thank you so much for giving us the opportunity to be a member of the community. Being from Maine and opening our first restaurant ever, we did not know what to expect. We were so blessed that our customers, neighbors, city officials, license commission, economic development division and members of Central Square BID (@centralsqbid ) helped us feel at home over the last six years. Cambridge will always have a piece of our hearts.

Mainely Burgers started out as a food truck company focusing on gourmet burgers; its trucks can still be found in the Portland area.

The address for the now-closed location of Mainely Burgers in Central Square is 704 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02139. The website for the business is at mainelyburgers.com.