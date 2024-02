Major delays are being reported following two rollover crashes on Route 1 south on the Tobin Bridge near the Chelsea-Boston line.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said in a social media post that the right and center lanes are closed and delays should be expected.

Two rollover crashes on #Chelsea on US-1-SB Tobin SB. Right and center lanes closed. Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 20, 2024

No further details were released.