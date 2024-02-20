Boston

Man seriously injured after being hit by MBTA bus in Boston, police say

Traffic in that area is being impacted, according to police, who asked drivers to seek an alternative route

A man was seriously injured after being hit by an MBTA bus in Boston Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The crash occurred just after 7:30 a.m. on Harrison Avenue at Traveler Street, Boston police said.

The pedestrian, whose name wasn't immediately released, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Traffic in that area was impacted, according to police, who asked drivers to seek alternatives route.

The crash remains under investigation.

