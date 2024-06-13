Major delays reported due to car fire at toll booth in Bedford, NH

Major delays are being reported on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in New Hampshire on Thursday afternoon due to a car on fire at the Bedford toll booth.

State police said around 3:40 p.m. that several lanes are closed on the turnpike southbound at the toll booth due to a vehicle fire.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Drivers are being warned to anticipate delays and avoid the area if possible. No further details were immediately available.