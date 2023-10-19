Malden

First responders at scene of apparent Malden crash

By Asher Klein

An apparent car crash in Malden, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, left several vehicles damaged and traffic lights and a mailbox knocked over.
An apparent car crash in Malden, Massachusetts, has knocked over several utility polls. At least two SUVs appeared to have crashed.

There was a large response from first responders at the scene, at the intersection of Main Street and Mountain Avenue.

NBC10 Boston is reaching out to Malden police and firefighters for more information.

First responders at the scene of an apparent car crash in Malden, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023.
First responders at the scene of an apparent car crash in Malden, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023.
This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

