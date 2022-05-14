Authorities Issue Statement on Malden Public Schools Staff Cutoffs

Authorities at Malden Public Schools issued a clarifying statement early Sunday morning in regards to recent staff cuts.

In a statement released by Dr. Noriega-Murphy, Malden Public Schools Superintendent, more details on the 63 staff cutoffs announced are disclosed.

According to Murphy, due to contractual obligations and in accordance with Massachusetts General Laws the district is required to issue non-renewal letters to some staff, but circumstances can vary for all the letters issued.

The school and district administration teams decisions on sending the non-renewal letters are based on student needs and budgeting requirements, said Murphy.

The statement issued, outlined a list of staff members and reasons for their cutoff, that included 36 staff members who did not qualify performance evaluation or lack of Massachusetts educator licensure.

Seven staff members returning after a one year leave, 11 staff positions temporarily supported by ESSER grant funding for COVID relief that were not required any longer with end of remote learning and nine staff positions eliminated due to low enrollment or programmatic changes within the district.

The statement did not disclose any names or positions of the staff members and further clarified that these positions were grant funded and require yearly application, which these staff members are eligible to apply for.

Murphy also mentioned opening of seven new staff positions in schools to support programmatic needs of English Language Learners.