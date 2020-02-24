Male Victim Killed in Mattapan Shooting

A man is dead after a shooting Monday evening in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood.

Police responded just after 7:30 p.m. to the intersection of Delhi Street and Violet Street.

Police initially said a male victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Boston Police Commissioner William Gross later confirmed that he was pronounced dead when EMTs arrived on the scene.

Gross added that police were canvassing the neighborhood searching for witnesses and surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-494-TIPS or 617-343-4470.