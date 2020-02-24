Male Victim Killed in Mattapan Shooting

A man is dead after a shooting Monday evening in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood.
Police responded just after 7:30 p.m. to the intersection of Delhi Street and Violet Street.
Police initially said a male victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Boston Police Commissioner William Gross later confirmed that he was pronounced dead when EMTs arrived on the scene.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Gross added that police were canvassing the neighborhood searching for witnesses and surveillance footage.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-494-TIPS or 617-343-4470.