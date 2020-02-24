Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Male Victim Killed in Mattapan Shooting

Police respond to a shooting in Mattapan.
NBC10 Boston

A man is dead after a shooting Monday evening in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood.

Police responded just after 7:30 p.m. to the intersection of Delhi Street and Violet Street.

Police initially said a male victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Boston Police Commissioner William Gross later confirmed that he was pronounced dead when EMTs arrived on the scene.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 53 mins ago

Lynn Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Impact of Coronavirus Fears Hit Businesses in Boston, Across US

Gross added that police were canvassing the neighborhood searching for witnesses and surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-494-TIPS or 617-343-4470.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsBOSTONshootingMattapan
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us