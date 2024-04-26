New Hampshire

Man, woman injured in apartment building fire in NH

The two people were taken to the hospital for medical treatment, fire officials said, adding that one was in serious condition, while the other was in critical condition

By Staff Reports

A man and a woman were injured after an apartment building caught fire in Manchester, New Hampshire, late Thursday night.

The fire occurred just after 10:30 p.m. on Village Circle Way, the Manchester Fire Department said.

When firefighters arrived, they encountered heavy smoke in the back of the building with several peopl trapped, authorities said.

The two people were taken to the hospital for medical treatment, fire officials said, adding that one was in serious condition, while the other was in critical condition.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Their names weren't released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

More New Hampshire news

New Hampshire Apr 25

Driver dead in fiery crash involving tree in Pelham, NH

New Hampshire Apr 24

Man, 25, seriosuly injured after car crash on I-93 in NH

New Hampshire Apr 22

1 dead, another hurt after being thrown from car crash in NH police chase

This article tagged under:

New HampshireMANCHESTER
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us