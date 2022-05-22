Man Accused of DUI After Striking Toddler in New Hampshire

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are investigating the circumstances in which a 17-month-old boy was struck by a driver accused of driving under the influence.

Manchester Police announced that Michael Norton, 55, of Epping, New Hampshire had been arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled drug, driving under the influence of drugs and falsifying physical evidence after allegedly striking the toddler with his car on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 4:26 p.m. near Lake Avenue and Beacon Street in Manchester, police said, where the toddler was struck and suffered what police called a "potentially serious bodily injury."

The toddler, whose name has not been released, was transported to an area hospital, police said. No update has been given on his condition.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Norton was uninjured in the crash, police said. It is unclear if and when he'll appear in court and if he has an attorney.

Anyone with information surrounding the incident is asked to contact Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.