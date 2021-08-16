Man Accused of Pushing Teen Girl Off Bridge Into Water in Cohasset

A man has been arrested after allegedly pushing a teen girl off a bridge into water in Cohasset, Massachusetts.

Wayne Aikens, a 57-year-old Wakefield man, is accused of assaulting a group of teenagers on the Border Street Bridge Friday afternoon, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to report that an intoxicated man was harassing minors.

The teens told police Aikens had approached them and encouraged them to jump off the bridge. One said she didn't want to jump, and Aikens allegedly grabbed her waist and tried twice to push her, knocking her down 10-15 feet into the water.

The girl was not hurt and declined medical treatment, police said.

Aikens is also accused of punching a male teen in the arm.

Charges against Aikens include indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, reckless endangerment of a child and three counts of simple assault and battery. He was arraigned Monday morning in Quincy District Court. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.