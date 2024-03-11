Man allegedly fired gun at friend's Plymouth home after fight outside bar

A man accused of firing a gun and hitting several homes this weekend in Plymouth, Massachusetts, faced a judge Monday.

Joshua Fitzgerald, a 25-year-old Plymouth man, was arrested Saturday after authorities said a fight outside a bar led him to shoot at the buildings on North Spooner Street early that morning.

Fitzgerald appeared in court Monday to face 19 charges, including several counts of assault to murder, as well as assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying a firearm without a license.

Prosecutors said Fitzgerald was involved in a fight with a friend outside of a Plymouth bar stemming from remarks Fitzgerald allegedly made about the victim's sister.

The victim told police Fitzgerald had some drinks and took cocaine that evening, referring to him as a confrontational drunk known to become aggressive toward friends and strangers.

In court Monday, prosecutors said Fitzgerald texted the victim a threat to "boom" him.

Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, people in the homes heard gunshots, according to prosecutors.

Authorities accuse Fitzgerald of coming back and firing at the buildings two more times, nearly hitting one of the people inside.

No one was hurt in the incident.

"This attack was super reckless, super dangerous," Plymouth Police Capt. Jason Higgins said. "Innocent people could have been hurt. Anybody could have been hurt."

Fitzgerald was arrested at outside of his home on Braley Road, where he is accused of initially refusing police orders. Police say that they found a live 9mm round in his car, and that a handgun and magazine fell out of his sweater.

His parents did not want to comment. His lawyer said he has no prior criminal record.

Fitzgerald is due back in court March 15 for a dangerousness hearing.