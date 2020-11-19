Man Arrested After Deadly Brockton Hit-and-Run

A man was arrested two days after a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Seventy-two-year-old Marie Rose Bien-Aime was hit and killed around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday on Pleasant Street, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.

Thursday afternoon, 33-year-old Michael Blanche of Brockton was arrested Thursday afternoon, prosecutors said. He is charged with leaving the scene of a crash causing death, negligent motor vehicle homicide, driving with a suspended license, speeding and failure to yield.

The DA's office released a photo Wednesday of the vehicle believed to have hit Bien-Aime. State and local police found the vehicle behind an abandoned home around 10:45 a.m. Thursday. Blanche was later identified as the driver.

Bien-Aime's family is mourning her death.

"My dad is very sick. And I have to tell my dad, my mom got hit by a car," Bien-Aime's son, Marc, said Wednesday.

In addition to a sick husband, Marc Bien-Aime said his mother leaves behind 11 children, and siblings in Haiti.

"I don't know how I'm going to explain to my sisters and brother in Haiti that my mom got killed," he said Wednesday.

Marc Bien-Amie said his mother was walking home from babysitting children when she was killed.

Dilce Ribiero, a nurse who lives near the scene, said she ran to help when she heard the crash.

"I thought it was just a rag laying there and that's where I found her, just laying there," Ribiero said. "One of the shoes was just on the floor and she was just laying there like an animal, it's inhumane. People can be so inhumane."

Blanche is due to be arraigned Friday in Brockton District Court. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

