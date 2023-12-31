MANCHESTER

Man arrested after woman shot to death in Manchester, NH

Tyler Cook, 26, of Manchester, New Hampshire, is charged with manslaughter after allegedly shooting 26-year-old Sophia Bonfiglio at an Amherst Street apartment

A police cruiser in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Manchester Police

A woman died after being shot Sunday afternoon in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Police say they responded to an Amherst Street apartment around 2 p.m. to find 26-year-old Sophia Bonfiglio with a gunshot wound. She was taken to Elliot Hospital, where she was pronounced dead around 4:30 p.m.

Tyler Cook, a 26-year-old man police say is another resident of the apartment, was arrested on a manslaughter charge.

An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted on Bonfiglio Tuesday, police say.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Cook is due to be arraigned Tuesday at Hillsborough County Superior Court. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

This article tagged under:

MANCHESTERNew Hampshireshooting
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us