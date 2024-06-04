Man arrested for exposing himself on Cape Cod beach

A Lawrence, Massachusetts, man has been arrested for allegedly exposing himself on a popular Cape Cod beach Monday evening.

Police say the man, who has been identified as Cesar Perez-Velazquez, was uncooperative while being arrested at Kalmus Beach in Hyannis, Mass.

According to court documents, he first told police his name was Pedro Martinez and he lived in Boston.

Video shows police had to drag the man to their cruiser.

Court records indicate he’d been a fugitive out of New Hampshire in connection with a case involving operating under the influence.

There’s also a warrant for his removal from the United States -- he was wanted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Velasquez is facing several charges including lewd behavior, misleading a police officer, and being a fugitive from justice.