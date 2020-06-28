Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Tewksbury

Man Arrested for Road Rage Incident in Tewksbury

By Nathalie Sczublewski

A man was arrested Friday evening and now faces charges for assault with a dangerous weapon. 

The incident happened at Burger King parking lot off Main Street in Tewksbury, Massachusetts. Officers responded to a call of a man threatening the caller with a firearm. 

The victim told police that Michael Cetrone, 49, of Billerica, cut him off in the parking lot. Cetrone allegedly showed the victim his firearm while they argued. According to the victim, Cetrone told him, “I have a license; I can do whatever I want in my car.”

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Rhode Island 4 hours ago

Veteran Gets New Home in Rhode Island Thanks to Nonprofit

coronavirus pandemic 4 hours ago

Tenants to Rally to ‘Cancel Evictions' in Mass. Amid Pandemic

Police arrested Cetrone with license plate information provided by the caller. Cetrone is due to be arraigned in court on Monday, June 29th and faces charges for assault. 

This article tagged under:

TewksburyMassachusettsTewksbury PoliceMichael Cetrone
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us