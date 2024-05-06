Man arrested for shooting gun in direction of homeless encampment in Manchester, NH

A 47-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly shooting a gun in the direction of a homeless encampment in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Sunday night.

Manchester police said they received a ShotSpotter activation around 7:45 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Coolidge Avenue. ShotSpotter is a technology used by many police departments detects outdoor gunshots.

Officers responded to the area and spoke to a resident of the address indicated by ShotSpotter and spoke with a resident. They learned that the resident, identified as Adam Rousseau, had fired multiple shots over an embankment in the direction of a nearby homeless encampment.

No one was injured, but witnesses in the area said they did hear the shots.

Rousseau was arrested and charged with six counts of reckless conduct. A search warrant was issued for his address and police said they found and seized six rifles, two pistols, a revolver and an assortment of ammunition.

He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on June 7, police said.