Man Arrested in Fatal Hit-and-Run on Storrow Drive

A Lynn, Massachusetts man is under arrest in connection with a fatal hit-and-run on Storrow Drive overnight.
Massachusetts State Police say 36-year-old Miguel Rodriguez was driving on Storrow Drive near the off-ramp to Tobin Bridge and Interstate 93 North shortly after 1a.m. on Saturday when he allegedly struck and killed 22-year-old Brandon Jennings, of Marlborough.
Another driver who reportedly saw Rodriguez driving away, followed him to Lynn and notified police. According to State Police, Rodriguez was given a breath test about two hours after the crash which registered a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit.
Rodriguez is facing multiple charges including drunk driving and motor vehicle homicide, and leaving the scene of a crash.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident, including why Jennings was walking on Storrow Drive.