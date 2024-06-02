2 women dead in Springfield triple stabbing, man arrested, police say

A domestic disturbance turned deadly Sunday morning in Springfield, Massachusetts, according to police.

Police responded to Marion Street shortly before 11:30 a.m., where they found two women with fatal stabbing wounds, according to Springfield police. A man was later found stabbed in the area and was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Police arrested a man who was at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation. No additional information has been released, including the identities of anyone involved.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

CORRECTION (Sunday, June 2, 2024, 10:30 p.m.): An earlier version of this story gave the incorrect location where the stabbing took place.