Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Rhode Island

Man Barricaded With Gun, Woman in RI Home, Police Say

Police were involved in a standoff Wednesday with an armed man who is inside a home with a woman in North Providence, Rhode Island

WJAR/Molly Levine

Police in North Providence, Rhode Island, are in a standoff with an armed man barricaded inside a home with a woman.

Authorities have advised people in the area of Stephanie Drive and Meadow View to stay inside their homes.

The North Providence Police Department told NBC affiliate WJAR the man is inside a home with a gun, and a woman is inside with him. Police said they have been in contact with the man and he is being cooperative.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to WJAR, the man told police he needs "some time to figure things out."

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Rhode Islandstandoffbarricaded personnorth providence
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us